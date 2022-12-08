A worker nearby saw fire engines rushing to the area near King's College. Photo / File

Plumes of black smoke have been spotted coming from King’s College in Auckland’s Otahuhu this evening.

A worker at a nearby liquor store saw plumes of thick, black smoke coming from inside the school.

Headmaster at Kings College Simon lamb told the Herald a fire broke out in a workman’s shed within the school at around 5.30pm this afternoon.

Lamb said the fire was contained to the shed and had since been put out. It thankfully had not spread anywhere else in the school.

He also said the source of the fire is unknown, but there was nothing to suggest any suspicious activity.

Another worker nearby said he saw fire engines rush to the scene at 6pm after also seeing “lots of black smoke”.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two fire trucks attended the blaze at around 5.30pm and had left by 7.30pm.











