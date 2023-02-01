Plenty to do over the long weekend in Tararua District

Sunflower fields will be open to the public this weekend - weather permitting.

There will be plenty on over the long weekend, from festivals to flowers.

The A&P Show will kick off this Friday, and includes events from sideshows to competitions and everything else in between.

Gates open on Friday from 9am, and there will also be a night carnival until about 9.30pm.

For Saturday and Sunday, the gates open at 9am and will close around 3pm.

If sunflowers are your thing, there will be two fields you can check out.

The Heald family’s sunflower field will be open on from February 4 to 6 from 9am to 6pm (weather permitting) at 21 Gundries Road.

Members of the public are invited to bring family and friends along to wander through the sunflowers and take photos.

The cost of entry is a gold coin donation, raising funds for Water Safety NZ and Wai Splash swim school.

Mangamaire Sunflower Field is open from 10am on Saturday and Sunday at 239 Tutaekara Road, Pahiatua.

Adults entry is $8; entry is free for children under 12.

Details at: https://www.sunflowerfield.co.nz/.

The Viking Festival is on at Mathews Park, Norsewood on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm, promising live entertainment, combat, traditional food, living history and market stalls.

Entry will be $4 and children get in free.

Weather permitting, Jazz in the Park will be at the Dannevirke Lower Domain from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday, February 4 and at the Village Green in Norsewood on Sunday, February 5 from 3pm to 6pm.

Woodville market will be on Sunday, February 5 at the sports ground (opposite Caltex) on Vogel Street, from 10am to 2pm.