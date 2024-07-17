“They go along footpaths at speed, race down streets, including Gladstone Road, doing wheel stands on their bikes, race across parks and reserves, and generally ride in an extremely dangerous manner.

“We’ve even had them ride that way past the city police station.”

Police have made a plea to the public for information.

“There are people out there who must know where they live, where they come (from) before and (where they go) after they carry out their crazy, dangerous rides.

“We want to hear from them.”

The police spokesman said it was difficult to crack down on them because of the way the riders and their dirt bikes were disguised.

“We have to physically stop them to find out who they are.

“So call us on the 105 number or via Crimestoppers – 08000-555-111 - if you know who they are or where they live.

“It’s only a matter of time before one of the riders, or a completely innocent member of the public, gets seriously injured or killed.

“It only involves a small number of riders at this stage, but we are concerned that number could grow unless we catch up with them.”

Police in Hawke’s Bay have been dealing with the same problem.

Police there recently conducted a warranted search at a Marewa property and impounded two motorbikes.

Two youths were referred to Youth Aid as a result.

Police said while most dirt bike riders were aware of the laws and did not cause issues, a few bad riders were giving the rest a bad reputation.

“We understand the public’s outrage with dirt bike riders who ignore road rules and show little concern for the community.

“Our message is clear. If you ride your dirt or off-road bike where you shouldn’t and/or in an anti-social manner, you can expect that we will do everything in our power to firstly identify you, and then take appropriate enforcement action, which could include seizure/impounding of your bike.”

It is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy with a current warrant and registration.

“If you see unlawful riding behaviour and it is happening now, please contact police on 111 or via 105 if it’s after the fact.”







