A new charity hospital would support those who cannot afford medical insurance and private treatment. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

A planned charity hospital in the Wellington region will aim to provide free medical services for those who need it.

The hospital would be known as He Ringa Āwhina - Wellington Regional Charity Hospital, and would be based on similar models in Canterbury and Southland.

He Ringa Āwhina chief executive Vito Lo Iacono said the hospital would fill a large unmet need for free healthcare across the region.

He said it would deliver medical services on a referral basis for people who did not meet the criteria to be admitted in the public system.

It would also support those who could not afford medical insurance and private treatment.

The hospital catchment would include Kāpiti and Wairarapa.

Lo Iacono said the project, led by a charitable trust, was still in the planning stages and subject to funding negotiations.

- RNZ



