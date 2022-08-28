Plane hits powerlines, lands on Thames highway; pilot uninjured

The pilot of the light airplane was uninjured in the crash. Photo / Edwin Booth

The pilot of the light airplane was uninjured in the crash. Photo / Edwin Booth

A light plane crashed near Thames Airfield this afternoon.

The pilot received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by St John.

The plane came down near Ngati Maru Highway, Thames at 12.45pm, police said.

Edwin Booth was travelling along the highway when he saw emergency services fly by and then came across the small aircraft on the side of the road.

A light plane crashed near Thames Airfield, Ngati Maru Highway today. Photo / Edwin Booth

Booth believed the only person inside the plane was the pilot and said he looked uninjured.

"I heard the police say no ambulance required."

Booth said it was fortunate that there were not many cars on the highway as it is the main road into Thames and the gateway to the Coromandel.

The plane landed near the highway. Photo / Edwin Booth

He said a motorcycle was directly in front of the aircraft and thought the plane must have nearly crashed into it.

Booth said the plane had hit power lines. He also said the plane had only crashed into a grassed area to the side of the road and had not affected traffic flow.