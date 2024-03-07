Three Pipiwai youth are getting their best bombs ready for the World Manu Champs in Auckland.

Attending the World Manu Champs in Auckland this weekend is about more than making a huge splash for the kids of a rural Northland community.

Saturday’s event at the Viaduct Harbour is “the light at the end of the tunnel” following a year of grief and loss for the Pipiwai locals who have pulled together to get three of their best manu competitors to the event.

Brooklyn Kay, Tawhai Rakich and Navaeh Rikihana-Yates, from The Pipiwai Youth Society, will be supported by a large contingent of extended whānau and friends when they compete in the grand finals.

Alexis Tohu - who formed the society with her mum Patricia Tohu to get them to the championships – said last year was tough.

“Last year we had a hard year, a lot of us lost some family members.

“This year was more about us trying to be happy, trying to uplift everyone’s spirits, as our kids lost nans, papas, uncles and fathers.

“Brooklyn lost her father Poata Kay on Waitangi Day last year. His children were doing manus off of the Waitangi bridge before finding out about his passing.

“We’re really proud she got to go to the finals. We are honouring those who passed away... Poata Kay, Peter-Michael Tohu and Rae Rakich. It’s the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Pipiwai Youth Society came about after Tohu hosted an event called the Pipiwai Bombing Comp earlier this year.

The event, held at the local waterhole known as “the Toka,” was a big hit with over 60 competitors turning out.

Then they heard about the Manu World Champs, formed the society, and set about fundraising to get the 10 winners to the qualifying rounds in Auckland from March 1 to 3.

Brooklyn Kay is one of three Pipiwai locals heading to the World Manu Champs in Auckland this weekend.

From there Kay, Rakich and Rikihana-Yates – aged between 10 and 17 - won a place in the grand finals.

“We’re so excited and proud, our kids are so confident,” Tohu said.

“We live quite rurally, so we’re going from a small creek to a big world stage.

“It opens up a new door for more opportunities for our kids too.”

Manus are classic Kiwi dive bombs aimed at making a big splash.

Tohu said the rangatahi do them all summer long at the Toka waterhole.

Navaeh Rikihana-Yates at the Toka waterhole where he and other Pipiwai locals practice doing manus.

Tohu, 25, who hung up her manu towel several years ago to concentrate on her business, said their big cousins used to teach the youngsters how to manu, which were called “whoopie” back in the day.

Thanks to “incredible community support” the group was able to head up the Sky Tower, go to a buffet dinner and hire a van for some sightseeing while in Auckland for the qualifying rounds.

This weekend a 70-plus contingent of whānau and friends from Pipiwai and surrounding areas are going to support the three contestants.

Tawhai Rakich is gearing up to perform her best manu in Auckland on Saturday.

The group will stay in Papakura in a big house gifted by a supporter, along with other family and friends.

The Manu World Champs are a chance for kids, youth, and adults to celebrate their beloved Kiwi pastime of dive bombing off wharves, pools, and secret swimming spots.

With $30,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs, along with whānau bragging rights, the event has attracted interest from enthusiasts across the country.

Organiser Scott Rice said it’s going to be “a great finale”.

“Competitors from all walks of life and communities will be celebrating the manu.

“We’ll see everything from polished manus practiced hundreds of times to competitors who have made their way through unrehearsed by throwing their hats in on the day.”

