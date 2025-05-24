Daniel Rockhouse after receiving his bravery medal. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Pike River survivor Daniel Rockhouse was convicted of assaulting his uncle at a funeral.
Rockhouse was ordered to pay $200 for emotional harm.
The victim feels Rockhouse received “special treatment”, claims he was ignored by police, judge.
Rockhouse is “sorry”, explains “context” of attack.
Pike River survivor and New Zealand Bravery Medal recipient Daniel Rockhouse has been convicted of assault and ordered to pay $200 for emotional harm after he assaulted his uncle at his grandmother’s funeral.
Rockhouse’s grandmother died in late 2024 and he travelled from his home in Australia to attend her funeral in Christchurch.
But before the service began, a verbal altercation ensued between Rockhouse and his mother’s brother, Wayne Colville.
Colville called police, and Rockhouse assaulted him.
Colville spoke to the Herald about the assault. He explained that before his mother died, she had requested a private funeral with only family and a couple of close friends in attendance.
On the day, a number of others turned up, and Colville and another sibling approached them to advise that the service was private.
Colville said Rockhouse seemed to take exception to that and “started making a scene”.
Things became “a bit heated”, and he called the police.
He said that while he was on the phone, Rockhouse punched him.
“He hit me on the steps of the church, and I went down. He hit me hard, he’s a big boy. I went down the steps to check my nose because I thought he might have broken it… and next thing, he hooks me one.
“I stumbled back, I was a little bit confused…. then I think he hit me another four times.”
Police arrived soon after and arrested Rockhouse.
Colville sustained two black eyes and a serious injury to his nose, which he says he needs to see a specialist about.
Rockhouse appeared at Christchurch District Court the next day, charged with assaulting a person in a family relationship.
Colville was sent a copy of the document, spanning just two paragraphs.
On the day, Judge Ruth told Rockhouse he’d read material submitted to the court from defence lawyer Kerry Cook ahead of the hearing.
He did not elaborate further.
“I am generally aware, as are most people, of the problems that have faced you and your family have faced over a number of years,” the judge said.
“I have amended the charge down to (common) assault, having regard to all of the features in this case and Mr Cook’s submissions.
“You are now convicted and ordered to pay $200 by way of reparation for emotional harm to the victim. That can be paid within the next 24 hours. For the various reasons I have touched upon - that is the only sentence imposed in this case.”
“I wish to move forward with my life and put this in the past, where it belongs.”
Colville said he was “very disappointed” and felt let down by the justice system.
“He basically just got away with it. He did not need to do that sort of thing. I don’t see why he should get away with what he did just because he’s a Pike River survivor,” he said.
“It just shows me that when people get held up high, they can go around doing what they want. I don’t think that’s right. That’s why I have spoken up - I want people to know this happened and that Daniel needed to pay for what he did, but he got away with it.
“The police let me down a lot... He didn’t just beat me once, he hit me several times and he gets away with it. He just gets to back to Aussie and carry on.”
Canterbury Metro Area Commander Inspector Lane Todd said police applied to amend Rockhouse’s charge down to common assault.
“This was based on a number of factors, centred around the Solicitor General’s Prosecution Guidelines. These include the likely expected sentence if convicted, the level of violence shown, and the practicalities of a trial balanced against its likely outcome,” he said.
“We are comfortable that this matter was properly assessed, and that relevant legal considerations and guidelines were followed.
“The matter was then taken through the complete court process right up to an appropriate legal resolution.”
Todd was not able to substantiate Colville’s claim police told him he did not need to attend court.
“However, in general, it would be unusual for a victim to attend such a hearing, and if they did, there is no ability for them to participate in it,” he said.
“It is possible that a victim in this instance may be told by the officer in charge that there was no requirement for them to attend. The decision-making process was conveyed to the victim in this case.”
Todd said there were avenues available to those who want further support following the court process.
“As well as those who may wish to make a complaint,” he said.
Anna Leask is a senior journalist who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 19 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz.