Pigs die following crash between truck and train in Levin

A "number of pigs" have died following a crash between a truck and a train in Levin.
A police spokesman said they received a report a truck was hit by a train on South Road in Levin at 9.11pm on Tuesday.
No one was injured in the incident.
However, the truck was carrying a number of pigs, many of which have been killed by the impact of the train.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A witness said petrol was "pouring" onto the road.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they attended the scene but have since left as there were no injuries or people trapped.