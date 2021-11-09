Pigs die following crash between truck and train in Levin

Police have received a report a truck has been hit by a train on Tuesday night. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

A "number of pigs" have died following a crash between a truck and a train in Levin.

A police spokesman said they received a report a truck was hit by a train on South Road in Levin at 9.11pm on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the incident.

A witness said petrol was "pouring" onto the road. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

However, the truck was carrying a number of pigs, many of which have been killed by the impact of the train.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they attended the scene but have since left as there were no injuries or people trapped.