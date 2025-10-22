Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Pig carcass mounted on pole latest in string of troubling incidents at Waipori Falls

Ben Tomsett
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A long time resident of a remote Otago village, Waipori Falls, filmed an encounter with an another villager who claimed that visitors were not allowed.

Residents of a remote Otago village say they were left alarmed and intimidated after a pig carcass was found mounted on a pole.

Waipori Falls, a remote community about 60km from Dunedin and governed by a Body Corporate Committee, has been beset by antisocial behaviour

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save