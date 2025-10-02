“We are committed to disrupting the supply of illicit drugs in our communities and holding offenders to account,” he said.
The 70-year-old faces 13 charges related to the supply of methamphetamine and cannabis and is due to appear in the Blenheim District Court on November 24.
The woman is also due to appear in the same court that day.
As part of the ongoing operation, a related search warrant has been executed and further arrests are being considered.
“We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about methamphetamine production or distribution in their community,” Smith said.
“We rely on the eyes and ears of our community and whānau members who can help reduce the harm in our communities.”
