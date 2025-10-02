Advertisement
Picton ferry arrests: Man, 70, and woman charged over meth supply

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A 70-year-old man was arrested carrying almost $7000 worth of meth as he got off a ferry in Picton. Photo / 123rf

A 70-year-old man has been arrested at Picton ferry terminal for allegedly carrying methamphetamine.

Police said the man, who had just got off a ferry, was found with about 28g of the drug, worth between $5000 and $7000.

A 50-year-old woman was also arrested and faces a charge of supplying

