The crash scene on State Highway 1 near Picton. Photo / Trish Rawlings

Seven people have died in a fatal crash on State Highway 1 south of Picton, the Herald understands.

Police said the crash was between a truck and a van at Mt Pleasant about 7.30am today.

"Police can confirm multiple fatalities in the crash," a police spokesman said in a statement.

Several people survived.

A St John spokesperson said three ambulances, two helicopters and a first responder unit were sent just after 7.30am.

"We assessed and treated three patients; one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries both flown to Wellington hospital and one with minor injuries transported to Wairau Hospital via road."

A police spokesperson says the road will remain closed for a significant period of time while emergency services, including the serious crash unit, attend the scene.

Koromiko resident Trish Rawlings said she heard two big bangs around 7.45am, followed by sirens.

She went out to see a Big Chill truck lying on its side on State Highway 1, along with police, ambulances and fire trucks.

"A truck ... had gone through the railings. It was sitting between the railings and the railway line, facing Blenheim direction."

At that stage she was not aware of a second vehicle being involved, but after walking closer could see what looked like a van with its boot open, obscured by ambulances.

The highway was not normally busy at this time on a Sunday, she said, and there was no intersection where someone could have pulled out.

The crash had happened on a "bit of a corner".

Rawlings said it was the same spot where local man Gary Kenny had died in a collision with a truck two years ago.

SH1 near Mount Pleasant, south of Picton, has been closed after two vehicles crashed, killing a number of people. Image / Google

The Herald understands seven people have died, including at least one child.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH1 at the south of Lindens Rd intersection is expected to be closed all day.

Motorists are advised to delay their journeys as there are no detours available.

SH1 MOUNT PLEASANT, MARLBOROUGH - SERIOUS CRASH - 7:50AM,

Due to serious crash, The road is now CLOSED at the south of Lindens Road intersection. Emergency services are on-site. Delay your journey as there is no detour available. pic.twitter.com/i7QIiIzrWh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Top of the South (@WakaKotahiTotS) June 18, 2022

Interislander says today's 11am sailing of the Aratere ferry can be delayed until 11.30am because of the crash.

"If the road remains closed we will transfer your booking to the Kaitaki which departs at 2.15pm ... Please drive carefully."