The offender caught on CCTV camera. Photo Supplied

A masked offender has vandalised a Hastings dairy with a weapon believed to be a pickaxe in a bizarre early morning incident.

Lantern Light Dairy and Takeaways, in Mayfair, owner Lance Mackie said the incident happened about 3.50am on Sunday, and was caught on CCTV footage.

"Someone walking past with a pickaxe or a hammer smashed the door and walked around the corner and smashed a couple of windows."

He said the culprit did not appear to try and force their way into the store after damaging the building, and did not damage his home right next to the dairy.

Anyone who has information about the incident is being asked to contact police and a CCTV image of the alleged offender has been released.

Damage to the front door of Lantern Light Dairy and Takeaways in Mayfair, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Mackie said it was the first vandalism incident or break-in at the dairy in "a while".

In a separate incident in 2014, Mackie was seriously injured during a violent break-in of his store.

He said he had insurance but the excess could cost up to $700 for the latest incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 105 and quote P049767053, or call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

"We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious activity," a police spokeswoman said.