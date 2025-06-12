Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

PI Tim McKinnel investigating ex-cop Jamie Foster’s rape conviction

RNZ
4 mins to read

Jamie Foster and Sera Cruickshank have engaged private investigator Tim McKinnel to review Foster's conviction for rape. Photo / Supplied, Sera Cruickshank

Jamie Foster and Sera Cruickshank have engaged private investigator Tim McKinnel to review Foster's conviction for rape. Photo / Supplied, Sera Cruickshank

High-profile private investigator Tim McKinnel – who was instrumental in helping overturn the murder convictions of Teina Pora, Alan Hall and Gail Maney – is looking into the case of convicted rapist, ex-cop Jamie Foster.

The former police officer was convicted of indecently assaulting and sexually at a motel in Northland after they had been assigned to help with Waitangi Day events at the Treaty Grounds in 2019.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand