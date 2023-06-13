CCTV captured the moment thieves took off with war cannon away from Ōkahu Bay. Photo / Police

New images show the moment thieves took off with a 205-year-old decommissioned war cannon on the back of a truck in the middle of the night.

At around 3.15am on June 1, thieves used a crane to lift the weapon onto the back of a blue flatbed truck. This was also caught on CCTV.

At the time it was in storage at the Ōrākei Marina near Ōkahu Bay and was just hours away from its relocation to a secure storage site, as reported by Stuff.

The Crimean War cannon, which has been in Auckland for 163 years and situated at Ōkahu Bay for 71 years, was gifted to New Zealand in the mid-1800s.

“This is despicable behaviour. An iconic piece of such historical significance has been stolen and it’s hard to understand the purpose behind such a brazen act,” Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson earlier said.

Simpson says the incident was immediately reported to the police.

“I am angry and disappointed that this has happened. I hope the cannon is found and returned to the people of Auckland.”

Ōrākei Local Board meeting minutes reveal the cannon was set to be relocated down the road, to 19 Tāmaki Drive.

The relocation was happening because of the closure of the Landing Hardstand, where it was being stored.

Ōrākei Local Board deputy chair Sarah Powrie says the theft of items of historical significance is disgraceful and the board is shocked by the news.

“We hope the cannon is recovered. It has been in New Zealand for over 150 years and provides a tactile way to connect with the past.”

Police ask anyone with any information which may assist with their investigation to contact police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report and referencing the event number P054847888.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.