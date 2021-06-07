Photos show huge flames at Papakura car yard fire - cause still unknown

A fire rages at a scrap yard in Auckland's Papakura with multiple cars ablaze. Video / Alex Burton / Supplied

Authorities are working to figure out exactly what caused a massive car yard fire that sent plumes of black smoke across parts of South Auckland yesterday.

A fire investigator has been at the scene today after the large blaze on Parker St, Papakura, had authorities telling people to stay indoors after it broke out about 3pm yesterday.

Now new photos show just intense the blaze was - with bright red and orange flames engulfing the property as big billows of dark smoke hover over it.

Witnesses reported hearing large explosions and shaking coming from the site.

A car yard on Parker St, in Papakura, is engulfed in intense flames. Photo / Supplied

Up to 19 fire crews worked to contain the fire - now one of at least three car yard fires in the Papakura area in recent months.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager, Colin Underdown, said the majority of firefighters left by about 2am.

One truck remained on standby early this morning, however, keeping watch for any hot spots that may spark up.

The car yard fire in Papakura yesterday. Photo / Supplied

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service issued a warning via its website and social media channels warning locals to stay away from the area and to avoid breaking in the smoke.

"The range of materials involved in the fire is not yet clear. However, it is expected that scrap metal, car parts, tyres, plastics, petrol, oil and other possible pollutants may be involved.

"People who smoke, the elderly, children and those with heart disease, asthma or other lung conditions are at greatest risk of harm from smoke inhalation and should avoid exposure," the statement said.

Anyone who experiences acute effects from the smoke - including difficulties breathing, wheezing, coughing or chest pain is urged to contact their family doctor.

They can also seek medical advice by calling the free 24/7 Healthline phone number: 0800 611 116.

Third big car yard fire in Papakura this year

The fire is the third significant blaze to happen at a car yard or scrap metal establishment since the beginning of the year.

In mid-January, firefighters from as far as West Auckland were called to help battle an inferno that broke out at a scrap metal yard on Hunua Rd.

Less than two months later, it was a case of deja vu when fire crews were sent back to the same scrap metal yard after a building where a car-crushing machine was housed caught fire.

Those two fires happened just a few months after another massive car yard fire broke out in Māngere last September.