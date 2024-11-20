Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Photos show dramatic blaze spreading up Māngere Mountain overnight

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Quick Read
Firefighters fighting a large scrub fire on the slopes of Māngere Mountain. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Firefighters fighting a large scrub fire on the slopes of Māngere Mountain. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) crews have managed to extinguish a blaze that was “rapidly spreading” up Māngere Mountain overnight.

Onehunga Fire Station’s Martin Campbell said they were called to a scrub fire on the side of the maunga about 2am.

“It became clear from the calls being received that the fire was rapidly spreading up the hill,” said Campbell.

Firefighters fighting a large scrub fire on the slopes of Mangere Mountain overnight, November 21. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Firefighters fighting a large scrub fire on the slopes of Mangere Mountain overnight, November 21. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

At its peak, the fire was measured at approximately 100 metres wide and 50 metres tall from the mountain’s base.

Upon arrival, crews called for additional assistance. They had six pumping trucks and a command unit working with 28 firefighters to control the blaze.

“We have been able to knock the left and right flanks and prevent the fire from going up the hill,” Campbell said earlier this morning.

After transitioning to the mop-up phase around 4am, crews managed to put the fire out.

A Fenz spokesperson told the Herald the fire is now extinguished and crews left the scene this morning.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand