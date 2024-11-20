Photos show dramatic blaze spreading up Māngere Mountain overnight

At its peak, the fire was measured at approximately 100 metres wide and 50 metres tall from the mountain’s base.
Upon arrival, crews called for additional assistance. They had six pumping trucks and a command unit working with 28 firefighters to control the blaze.
“We have been able to knock the left and right flanks and prevent the fire from going up the hill,” Campbell said earlier this morning.
After transitioning to the mop-up phase around 4am, crews managed to put the fire out.
A Fenz spokesperson told the Herald the fire is now extinguished and crews left the scene this morning.
Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.
Save