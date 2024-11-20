Photos show dramatic blaze spreading up Māngere Mountain overnight

Firefighters fighting a large scrub fire on the slopes of Māngere Mountain. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) crews have managed to extinguish a blaze that was “rapidly spreading” up Māngere Mountain overnight.

Onehunga Fire Station’s Martin Campbell said they were called to a scrub fire on the side of the maunga about 2am.

“It became clear from the calls being received that the fire was rapidly spreading up the hill,” said Campbell.