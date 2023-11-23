People whizzing along State Highway 14 may not realise that an impressive retelling of the Industrial Revolution sits within the Packard Motor Museum in Maungatapere.
Museum founder, the late Graeme Craw, spent 60 years indulging his fascination with the development of the motorcar in the 20th century by collecting more than 50 Packard cars, 65 classic motorcycles, English cars, trucks, army vehicles, fire engines, machinery and more.
The vast collection is housed in the “Old Dairy Factory” and offers museum-goers a hands-on opportunity to explore how technology has advanced.
Advocate photographer Tania Whyte takes a tour through time at the museum.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The museum is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Entry is $20 for adults and $10 for children.