Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Philip Polkinghorne: Madison Ashton a potential witness at coronial inquest into Pauline Hanna’s death

By
Investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Madison Ashton refused to give evidence at Philip Polkinghorne's trial, but is a potential witness at the coronial inquest into Pauline Hanna’s death. Photo / Michael Craig

Madison Ashton refused to give evidence at Philip Polkinghorne's trial, but is a potential witness at the coronial inquest into Pauline Hanna’s death. Photo / Michael Craig

Philip Polkinghorne’s former lover may give evidence at the coroner’s inquest into the death of Pauline Hanna.

Sex worker Madison Ashton, 50, can now be named as a potential witness after a coroner’s name suppression order was lifted.

Lawyer Emma Finlayson-Davis was appointed by Coroner Tania Tetitaha

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save