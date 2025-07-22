Ashton refused to appear as a Crown witness. She would have given explosive evidence about Polkinghorne’s methamphetamine use, how he had planned to leave his wife and marry her – and the messages and videos she had shared with Polkinghorne.
While “mainlining” on the Polkinghorne trial coverage, she took a luxury cruise, walked through the Jardin Majorelle gardens in Morocco, visited London, Lisbon, and climbed the Acropolis in Athens.
Ashton says she fled to Europe to avoid giving evidence because she lost faith in the police investigation into Pauline Hanna’s death.
She previously told the Herald the police “botched” the murder investigation by not taking her seriously and omitting crucial evidence she provided.
“They are not going to ask me the right questions; they will only waste my time. The stigma of him being with a sex worker has stopped them from doing their jobs properly,” Ashton said.
“They have never acknowledged that Philip and I were in a relationship, so the jury won’t have the full context. The police should admit their mistakes for not testing Philip for drugs [immediately after Hanna’s death] or having water-tight forensics.”
The Herald has obtained personal correspondence between Polkinghorne and Ashton, videos and police interviews that confirms Polkinghorne was living a double life and actively planning a future with the escort.
“We talked about getting married, buying a house and having children,” Ashton says.
“You know what I really loved about Philip?
“He was intelligent and had a dry wit. I was so impressed that Philip and Pauline were in this mature avant-garde, cashed-up relationship that could also have strong boundaries, and no hysteria over sex.
“He had a job, and he wasn’t going to be a f***tard and ask me to quit mine, I thought I was having an equal relationship with someone on my level.
“Pauline and I had a lot of similarities; with me he wanted Pauline 2.0. We are tough, well-dressed women who worship our men.
“Most men don’t want an out and proud sex worker because they’re worried what everyone else will think. Philip wanted me so he looks like more of a man than he really is ‘like, f*** how did he wrangle her? But what I was in love with was clearly a myth,” Ashton says.
Polkinghorne’s defence was that Hanna, a Counties Manukau Health executive, was exhausted during the Covid response, had a history of mental health issues, was on depression medication and then tragically took her own life.
