Ashton declined to comment when approached by the Herald.

In March a coroner held a pre-inquest conference into the circumstances of Pauline Hanna’s death at Auckland District Court.

The conference was held to prepare for the inquest next year, how it will be run, and who will take part in it.

A coronial inquest into how Pauline Hanna died will be held next August. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

It was suggested the inquest could be held in August next year.

Before the conference, Coroner Tetitaha wrote in a minute: “This death involves a suspected self-inflicted death”.

She also clarified in a footnote: “I make this observation without indicating any view on the ultimate questions of cause and circumstances of death”.

The minute lists the current interested parties as Philip Polkinghorne, and Pauline Hanna’s siblings Bruce and Tracey Hanna.

Bruce Hanna will also be called to give evidence at his sister Pauline Hanna's coronial inquest.

On Easter Monday 2021, Pauline Hanna, 63, a health procurement manager, was found dead in suspicious circumstances at the Remuera mansion she shared with her husband, Philip Polkinghorne.

Last September, after an eight-week trial in the High Court at Auckland, Polkinghorne, 72, was acquitted of murdering his wife.

Ashton refused to appear as a Crown witness. She would have given explosive evidence about Polkinghorne’s methamphetamine use, how he had planned to leave his wife and marry her – and the messages and videos she had shared with Polkinghorne.

While “mainlining” on the Polkinghorne trial coverage, she took a luxury cruise, walked through the Jardin Majorelle gardens in Morocco, visited London, Lisbon, and climbed the Acropolis in Athens.

Madison Ashton refused to give evidence at Philip Polkinghorne's trial, claiming the police botched the investigation into Pauline Hanna's death.

Ashton says she fled to Europe to avoid giving evidence because she lost faith in the police investigation into Pauline Hanna’s death.

She previously told the Herald the police “botched” the murder investigation by not taking her seriously and omitting crucial evidence she provided.

“They are not going to ask me the right questions; they will only waste my time. The stigma of him being with a sex worker has stopped them from doing their jobs properly,” Ashton said.

“They have never acknowledged that Philip and I were in a relationship, so the jury won’t have the full context. The police should admit their mistakes for not testing Philip for drugs [immediately after Hanna’s death] or having water-tight forensics.”

Madison Ashton claims police never believed she was in a relationship with Philip Polkinghorne.

The Herald has obtained personal correspondence between Polkinghorne and Ashton, videos and police interviews that confirms Polkinghorne was living a double life and actively planning a future with the escort.

“We talked about getting married, buying a house and having children,” Ashton says.

“You know what I really loved about Philip?

“He was intelligent and had a dry wit. I was so impressed that Philip and Pauline were in this mature avant-garde, cashed-up relationship that could also have strong boundaries, and no hysteria over sex.

“He had a job, and he wasn’t going to be a f***tard and ask me to quit mine, I thought I was having an equal relationship with someone on my level.

“Pauline and I had a lot of similarities; with me he wanted Pauline 2.0. We are tough, well-dressed women who worship our men.

“Most men don’t want an out and proud sex worker because they’re worried what everyone else will think. Philip wanted me so he looks like more of a man than he really is ‘like, f*** how did he wrangle her? But what I was in love with was clearly a myth,” Ashton says.

Philip Polkinghorne was acquitted of his wife's murder after an eight-week trial. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Crown’s case was that Polkinghorne fatally strangled Hanna, staging it to look like a suicide. The Crown submitted that he was living a double life, obsessed with meth and in a relationship with Ashton in Sydney.

Polkinghorne’s defence was that Hanna, a Counties Manukau Health executive, was exhausted during the Covid response, had a history of mental health issues, was on depression medication and then tragically took her own life.

On the first day of the eight-week trial, Polkinghorne pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges and was sentenced last November to 150 hours of community service.

