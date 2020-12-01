Phil Twyford takes leave from Parliament as wife diagnosed with cancer

Phil Twyford will be on leave for the foreseeable future. Photo / File

By Katie Scotcher for RNZ

Labour Minister Phil Twyford will be on leave from Parliament for the foreseeable future as his wife has been diagnosed with cancer.

Twyford hasn't been at Parliament since it resumed last week and is yet to be sworn in as an MP.

A spokesperson for Twyford said he has been supporting his family and working remotely in Auckland.

"[Twyford] has been fulfilling his ministerial and electorate duties remotely with the full support of the prime minister and his parliamentary colleagues."

Twyford's wife, Joanna, will be undergoing treatment over the coming months.

Twyford is the Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control, State for Trade and Export Growth and the Associate Minister for the Environment, and Immigration.

- RNZ