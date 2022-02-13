Mayoral contender Leo Molloy. Photo / File

High profile Auckland Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy says Mayor Phil Goff, who announced that he will not stand for re-election was "a decent man" despite their disagreements.

"I thank Mr Goff for his more than 40 years of public service to our country and city. Despite our disagreements on policy, Mr Goff is a decent man who deserves our gratitude," Molloy said.

He described the announcement as "the worst kept secret in New Zealand politics".

Molloy said it was now time for Auckland to draw a line under Goff's "six years of failed policies and kickstart Auckland's recovery".

"However, Mr Goff was asleep at the wheel during the lockdowns that plagued Auckland for a significant period last year. He failed to stand up for the many Auckland businesses that suffered, crippling our local economy and costing many people their jobs.

"It was perhaps clear to Mr Goff that as a result of his failed policies, Aucklanders' confidence in their Council plummeted to an all-time low, resulting in him jumping before he could be pushed."

Molloy said with Goff no longer in the race, it was also time "to cut the umbilical cord from Wellington and deliver the strong, independent leadership Auckland needs at this critical juncture of our recovery".

"Party politics have failed Auckland for too long. Both left and right-aligned groups have consistently voted in favour of increased rates and have left the Auckland Council in a desperate state," Molloy said.

"Auckland needs a mayor that will bring new energy and new thinking to our beautiful city to unleash our full potential."

He said he was the only candidate in the race who was truly independent.

Last year, Molloy was in the news for driving a campaign to reopen the hospitality industry by December 1.

He will shut his HeadQuarters restaurant business to focus on the election, which he says is like a marathon and by declaring early he feels he's got a jump on his opponents.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced this morning that he would retire from politics and will not be seeking re-election this year.

In a statement, Goff said it's time to pass the baton to a new generation of leadership.

From left, Fa'anana Efeso Collins, Leo Molloy and Craig Lord. Photo / Supplied

Goff said in an interview with Newstalk ZB this afternoon that the biggest challenge he had faced during his mayoralty was Covid-19, and how the pandemic turned lives upside down and created a "billion dollar hole".

The Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance said Goff's bowing out was "the decent thing to do" given he was still under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

"The wallets of Auckland ratepayers rejoice at Phil Goff's retirement. Mr Goff was elected on promises of reining in staff salaries, and high rates," spokesperson Jo Holmes said.

"Unfortunately he achieved neither – only recently hiring a million-dollar CEO for the Port, and introducing more targeted rates than hot meals."

It has been more than 40 years since Goff was first elected into office as MP for Roskill in 1981.

"It has been an absolute privilege to serve two terms as the Mayor of Auckland, the city I grew up in and that I love," Goff said.

He thanked the people of Auckland, his wife and family and Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff will retire from politics and says he will not be seeking re-election this year. Photo / File

"While the pandemic has created huge challenges, the city has made real progress over the last five and half years. We have made the biggest investments Auckland has ever seen in infrastructure for transport and water. This has reversed decades of underinvestment, where infrastructure spending did not keep up with population growth.

"We have taken big strides towards creating a sustainable environment, with measures to end the century-long problem of wastewater spilling onto our beaches and into our harbours, steps to contain the spread of kauri dieback, and predator control to revive our native bush and birdlife.

"Over two million native trees have been planted as part of the Mayor's Million Trees campaign, and the current budget proposes strong steps to tackle climate change.

"We have also implemented a living wage for council employees and our cleaning contractors.

"As Mayor, I am proud that I have been able to lead councillors to work collaboratively and constructively to meet the challenges of the pandemic and work towards our vision of creating a sustainable, inclusive and world-class city."

Goff said he would continue to give the role of mayor his full energy and commitment for the next seven months and would consider options for his future in due course.

The other frontrunners in the mayoral race are Fa'anana Efeso Collins, a Labour politician and Manukau ward councillor, and returning candidate Craig Lord.

Collins said his campaign and mayoralty will be rooted in "the politics of listening" and he hopes he can be "a mayor for all", with a particular focus on making housing more affordable and public transport free.

Lord, who came in third in 2019, is expecting to better the 30,000 votes he got at the last election given his name recognition has increased.

When asked by Newstalk ZB if he endorsed any of the candidates, Goff said it was not appropriate for an outgoing mayor to do so.