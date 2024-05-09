Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Pharmacies investigated for allegedly giving unnecessary immunisations

Isaac Davison
By
3 mins to read
Health NZ - Te Whatu Ora said there were no long-term health impacts for people being given immunisations they were not scheduled to get. Photo / Getty

Health NZ - Te Whatu Ora said there were no long-term health impacts for people being given immunisations they were not scheduled to get. Photo / Getty

Several pharmacies have temporarily stopped vaccinating patients after concerns were raised about their services. It comes as a scheme gets underway to allow pharmacies to administer child vaccinations.

Three South Island pharmacies are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand