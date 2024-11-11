Pharmac is funding Lisdexamfetamine for ADHD and narcolepsy, benefiting more than 6000 people from December.
Pharmac is removing renewal criteria for several ADHD and narcolepsy medications, simplifying access.
Advocates welcome the changes, citing improved medication access and continuity of care for the ADHD community.
Pharmac is funding new medicine for people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy, and removing the renewal criteria for funded treatments.
The drug-buying agency will fund Lisdexamfetamine, which is expected to benefit more than 6000 people with ADHD in the first year, from December.
“We’ve decided to fund lisdexamfetamine, a new stimulant medicine that will provide an additional treatment option for people with ADHD, and we’re also simplifying the renewal process,” said Pharmac’s chief medical officer, Dr David Hughes.
Previously, people needed input from a specialist every two years to renew their special authority and children under 5 were required to see their specialist every year.
“Removing the renewal criteria is going to make the process of getting these medicines a lot easier for people with ADHD,” Hughes said.
ADHD New Zealand spokesperson Darrin Bull welcomed the news.
“We have advocated for removing the barriers for our community to access the medication they need for much of the past decade.
“The changes announced today will have a significant impact for our community, helping to ensure they have continuity of care through improved access to medication. In addition, these changes will benefit more than just those with ADHD because tens of thousands of psychiatrist and paediatrician appointments will now be freed up that were being used for special authority renewals,” Bull said.
Kent Duston, co-convener of ADHD policy group Aroreretini Aotearoa, was enthusiastic about the changes.
“This is a significant step forward in improving medication options and removing barriers for the ADHD community, and these changes will make a major difference for tens of thousands of people.
“Pharmac is doing a very good job of listening to and considering the needs of our community,” Duston said.
“We’re impressed with the speed at which Pharmac is addressing long-standing issues for people with ADHD, developing sensible and pragmatic approaches, and moving swiftly to implement them,” he said.
