“We’ve heard very clearly about the challenges of living with ADHD and understand that these decisions will make a significant difference in the lives of many New Zealanders.”

Lisdexamfetamine, branded as Vyvanse, was expected to benefit more than 6000 people with ADHD in the first year, and that would increase to 13,000 people after five years of funding.

Pharmac was also removing the renewal criteria for methylphenidate, dexamfetamine and modafinil, medicines used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy, from December 1.

That means once an initial special authority approval for stimulant medicines has been granted, a doctor or nurse practitioner can continue to prescribe it.

Previously, people needed input from a specialist every two years to renew their special authority and children under 5 were required to see their specialist every year.

“Removing the renewal criteria is going to make the process of getting these medicines a lot easier for people with ADHD,” Hughes said.

ADHD New Zealand spokesperson Darrin Bull welcomed the news.

“We have advocated for removing the barriers for our community to access the medication they need for much of the past decade.

“The changes announced today will have a significant impact for our community, helping to ensure they have continuity of care through improved access to medication. In addition, these changes will benefit more than just those with ADHD because tens of thousands of psychiatrist and paediatrician appointments will now be freed up that were being used for special authority renewals,” Bull said.

Kent Duston, co-convener of ADHD policy group Aroreretini Aotearoa, was enthusiastic about the changes.

Darrin Bull President, of ADHD New Zealand. Photo / File

“This is a significant step forward in improving medication options and removing barriers for the ADHD community, and these changes will make a major difference for tens of thousands of people.

“Pharmac is doing a very good job of listening to and considering the needs of our community,” Duston said.

“We’re impressed with the speed at which Pharmac is addressing long-standing issues for people with ADHD, developing sensible and pragmatic approaches, and moving swiftly to implement them,” he said.

