An updated vaccine to combat the newest strains of Covid-19 has been approved and will be ready in time for New Zealand’s winter in 2024.

Medsafe today approved Pfizer’s application for the new vaccine which will “be used to help reduce next year’s winter load on our hospitals”.

“The series of changes we see in the Covid-19 virus means we need to continually reassess and update our response to it,” Medsafe group manager Chris James said in a statement.

The announcement came as the country battles a fifth wave of infections in the lead up to Christmas.

But the era of free universal Covid-19 vaccinations may end next winter, with new Health Minister Shane Reti earlier refusing to say whether it will continue to fund the jab.

Reti told the Herald both vaccines and antivirals were “funded currently via Pharmac.

“The funding for both is due to come to an end at June 30, 2024, and remains under consideration.”

The scrapping of free jabs entirely would be unlikely but the Government could move to a targeted system like the one used for the flu, where vulnerable populations such as the elderly get free immunisations, while others have to pay.

There were 7417 new Covid-19 cases reported in the week, a slight decrease from the previous week. Two weeks ago, however, 6656 cases were reported. The daily average number of cases was 1058, up from last week’s daily average.

Professor Michael Baker of the University of Otago’s department of public health said that by year’s end there was “likely to be” about 1000 virus-attributable deaths, 12,000 hospitalisations and thousands of people disabled from long-Covid during 2023.

Medsafe group manager Chris James made the announcement today. Photo / File

Pharmac director of pharmaceuticals Geraldine MacGibbon said it’s important to ensure New Zealand has the best available protection heading towards the winter season.

“Securing Covid-19 vaccine stock for 2024 is a high priority for Pharmac.

“We’re working with the suppliers, Medsafe, and Health NZ - Te Whatu Ora, to ensure New Zealanders have access to the Covid-19 XBB.1.5 vaccine in time for people to protect themselves and their whānau ahead of winter,” MacGibbon said.

No changes to eligibility have been made yet and MacGibbon said Pharmac would consult publicly to incorporate feedback from the healthcare sector and community if changes were considered.

“We will share more information on our website and with the public as it is available,” she said.

Pharmac says no changes to the eligibility of the vaccine have been made. Photo / George Novak

The Ministry of Health said the current BA.4.5 booster vaccines remain available and are effective in reducing the risk of severe illness from Covid-19.

“People are encouraged to get a booster now if due, as we are in the midst of a current Covid-19 wave. If you are due, don’t wait until next year,” said deputy director of public health Harriette Carr.

“It is important to get a booster now to protect yourself and your loved ones, especially with Covid cases currently on the rise,” she said.

Carr said these groups in particular are recommended to get a booster:

People aged 65 and older;

Māori and Pacific people aged 50 and older;

Those who have a medical condition that makes them severely immunocompromised (12 years of age and older);

Pregnant people who have not had any booster dose previously, have co-morbidities, or have no history of previous COVID-19 infection;

Residents of aged care facilities;

People who were recommended to receive a booster in April 2023 but have not yet done so.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.