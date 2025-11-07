Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Pets & Pats: Auckland dog daycare fined $103k for repeated RMA breaches

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Pets & Pats owner Angela Beer and her company have been fined a total of $103,125 for flouting council and RMA rules. Photo / Sylvie Whinray, supplied

Pets & Pats owner Angela Beer and her company have been fined a total of $103,125 for flouting council and RMA rules. Photo / Sylvie Whinray, supplied

A posh Auckland dog daycare has been fined more than $100,000 for repeated breaches of court orders and ongoing non-compliance with the RMA.

Auckland Council said it secured new convictions and fines totalling $103,125 against Angela Maree Beer and her company, which trades under the name Pets & Pats.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save