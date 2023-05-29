Voyager 2023 media awards

Petrol thief - staff turn off the pumps, man caught with cannabis and crossbow in car

Otago Daily Times
By Otago Daily Times
Police were called and arrived in time to see him doing a burnout. Photo / Supplied

When the petrol stopped pumping, the action started last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 32-year-old man turned up to the BP service station in Princes St about 8.30pm and started filling his car up with petrol.

“But staff turned the pumps off on him because they recognised him as not paying for petrol previously.

“As a result, he became upset and drove off at speed.”

Snr Sgt Bond said police were called and arrived in time to see him doing a burnout going around a corner from Princes St into Jervois St.

He was stopped in Jervois St, where officers smelt cannabis in his car.

A search of his car uncovered 465g of cannabis and a crossbow.

The man was arrested and charged with sustained loss of traction, possession of cannabis for the purpose of supply, possession of a cannabis pipe, possession of an offensive weapon, and three charges of theft relating to petrol drive-offs.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court.

