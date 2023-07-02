Petrol prices: Costco, Westgate still the cheapest gas station in Auckland

Petrol prices have increased since Government subsidies ended yesterday. Photo / File





With Government subsidies coming off fuel prices, motorists are feeling the pain as prices are getting bumped at the pumps.

From Saturday, another 25c of tax in addition to about 4c of GST are being added to every litre of fuel.

Subsidies were introduced last March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to a spike in fuel prices putting cost-of-living pressures on New Zealanders - but that ended yesterday.

The price of 91 petrol today is between $1.94 per litre in Otago to upwards of $3.70 per litre expected on Great Barrier Island. Petrol stations on the island are closed, so the actual prices of fuel on the island cannot be verified - but they were at $3.62 on Friday before the subsidies were removed.

In Auckland, the gas station at Costco is still where motorists can get the lowest price per litre ($2.40), but a Costco membership costing $60 per year is required.

Petrol at Gull Speedlane in Henderson is today priced at $2.49, Caltex Springs Rd at $2.52 and Mobil stations on West Coast Rd and Epsom at $2.53.

According to data from fuel price app Gaspy, the cheapest place for 91 fuel in the country is RD Petroleum in Clinton, Otago, priced at $1.94 per litre.

This is followed by Watomo Johnsonville in Wellington and Caltex MGL Reliance in Canterbury at $2.24, and Gofuel Tauranga and RDP Lumsden at $2.25.

The most expensive stations in Auckland are at GAS Mt Roskill where a litre of 91 will set you back $2.89, and Caltex Constellation Drive, Te Atatu and BP 2go on Target Road are charging $2.84.

AA fuel spokesman Terry Collins is advising people to shop around for fuel or find other ways to travel if they can, to limit the impact of higher fuel costs on their household budgets.

“The best way to save on fuel is to use another way of travelling rather than driving if you can,” Collins said.

“For the majority needing a car, it’s worth shopping around for fuel. There can be big differences in fuel prices between petrol stations in the same area.”

The Gaspy App, he said, showed local prices and people could also make significant savings by making the most of fuel discount schemes.

“People can cut down on fuel consumption by driving smoothly, your car performs more efficiently when you drive at a steady speed. And make sure all your tyres are at the right pressure.”

Other tips include planning trips to avoid congestion and combining multiple tasks in one outing.

“Anything that cuts down on engine running time will reduce fuel consumption,” Collins added.





Most expensive stations for 91 in Auckland

- GAS Mt Roskill $2.89

- Caltex Constellation Dr $2.84

- Caltex All Seasons Energy, Te Atatu $2.84

- BP 2go Target Rd $2.84

- Mobil Glenfield $2.84

Five cheapest stations for 91 in NZ

- RDP Clinton Otago $1.94

- Waitomo Johnsonville Wellington $2.24

- Caltex MGL Reliance Canterbury $2.24

- GOfuel Tauranga Bridge Marina Bay of Plenty $2.25

- RDP Lumsden Southland $2.25

Five cheapest stations for 91 in Auckland

- Costco Westgate $2.40

- Gull Speedlane, Henderson $2.49

- Caltex Springs Rd, $2.52

- Mobil Kenlock Motors, West Coast Rd $2.53

- Mobil Epsom $2.53











