Petone gets its post office back, but in a new spot

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says he is pleased Petone's new post office will be in place for the busy summer period. Photo / RNZ / Richard Tindiller

By RNZ

NZ Post services will be making a return to a Wellington suburb after a reduction in services across Lower Hutt in recent years.

It follows public outcry for an NZ Post office at the Petone Pharmacy to stay before it was closed down in August.

Mayor Campbell Barry said he was pleased the new permanent service would be there in time for the busy summer period.

“We’re really glad that we’ve been able to get that in place starting on the 4th of December, which will mean it’s just in time for Christmas as well for anyone wanting to send Christmas cards or receive, or send parcels as well; so an important local service and we’re really glad we’re able to make sure that remains in the community.”

Barry said the idea of placing the service at the Petone Neighbourhood Hub would ensure it was well-used.

“It’s a facility which is well used by the local community, open seven days a week and having the postal services there means that it is accessible for local people.

“So I think it is a smart way of operating as a service that we can continue to ensure is provided through a facility that is there for the community.”

He acknowledged there had been a reduction over the years in postal services around Lower Hutt, but said it was still a service many relied on.

“We know that our senior community in particular utilise those postal services more than others, so this really does make a difference for them.

“I also think about banking services which have left a lot of our communities, those smaller communities as well. We’re absolutely open to thinking about what sort of service we can provide within our libraries and hubs.”

- RNZ