Her sentencing was scheduled for May but was delayed and will now take place in October.
Her victim’s father has been told that before then, she is heading overseas to support a loved one undergoing a cosmetic procedure.
She is on bail, but there are no conditions restricting her travel.
Days after the story was published, Jacinta McGregor – a friend of the victim’s family – launched her petition to Parliament, requesting that the Government “tighten bail and sentencing laws for sex offenders in New Zealand”.
“I think sex offenders awaiting sentencing should not get bail, but if on bail, they should be monitored and not allowed in public,” the petition states.
“I think they should face longer prison sentences. In my view: victims deserve safety and peace of mind, and should not be worried about bumping into their abuser in the street; victims can feel like the offender gets all the freedom and safety which I feel is wrong; sex offenders have a high chance of reoffending and we need to keep our children and communities safe.”
Almost 400 people have already signed the petition.
McGregor told the Herald that she had seen how the offender had affected the victim and she felt compelled to take action.
“I have also had a few people message me after I shared your article and the number of victims who are silenced in New Zealand is disgusting,” she said.
“Our justice system is supporting sex offenders over victims – so, I have started a petition to fight for the laws against sex offenders to change.”
The young victim’s father said he had not been able to take any action to protect his son from the offender in the community.
Because she had name suppression, he could not tell people who she was, and he had been unable to seek any trespass orders to keep her away from places his son spent time.
“It’s not right,” he said.
“She should have been remanded in custody until sentencing, or kept at home. This needs to change. It’s just disgusting… the pain and hurt we have been through is indescribable and this predator is just allowed to walk around free.
“It’s mindblowing. She has pleaded guilty - she has admitted the offending and she can go and do whatever she likes … there need to be more serious consequences.”
McGregor was calling on people to support the petition.
“There are victims out there who are scared to leave home… whereas abusers are just able to walk around the streets with no boundaries with complete freedom,” she said.
“The crimes these people have committed are horrific. The fact this particular woman has just been able to go overseas on holiday … the amount of freedom she has is insulting. It’s a real kick in the teeth for the victim.
“For New Zealand to accept this as a possibility – it’s scary.”
She said the case of Myah Adams further convinced her that the Government needed to take action against sex offenders.
In another “mirror selfie” she was wearing a shirt, but fully nude from the waist down.
After her arrest, the teacher declined to speak with police.
She pleaded guilty to all of the charges earlier this year.
