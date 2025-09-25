Advertisement
Peters warns UN four biggest polluters blocking global emissions progress

Anneke Smith
RNZ·
4 mins to read

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters urged action on global emissions, highlighting major emitters like China and the US. Photo / RNZ, Anneke Smith

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

The Foreign Affairs Minister says the world needs to face the “elephant in the room” on global emissions, during a climate change meeting in New York this morning.

Winston Peters was up early for the United Nations leaders’ breakfast, co-chaired by

