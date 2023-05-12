A Women’s Refuge survey found more than half of women chose to stay in violent homes because there was nowhere for their pets to go while they secured their own safety, following which Pet Refuge was set up to help keep pets safe. File photo / Supplied pet refuge

She’s the littlest love in her human mum’s life.

So, there was no way a North Island woman was going to leave her beloved bird behind when an abusive former partner found out where they were living, making home unsafe for both owner and pet.

She would’ve stayed, risking death, if animal charity Pet Refuge hadn’t been able to take in her bird while she started the long process of finding a new, safe place to live away from the man who’d abused her in “every way” possible during their short-lived relationship, the woman said.

“My bird, she’s got me through a lot of trauma, because my kids have left home now. So, she’s my baby.

“It’s just having something to love, and to love me back.”

Pet Refuge, the country’s only provider of temporary shelter for pets affected by domestic violence, is fundraising this month to support their work - which has resulted in shelter being provided for more than 300 pets affected by family violence since opening in July 2021.

The refuge has been full for over a year, and badly needed funds to keep meeting the need, founder Julie Chapman said.

“Pets are the silent victims of family violence. Abusers will physically harm or kill pets, deny them food or vet care or leave them out in the cold, to punish the victim.”

Julie Chapman is the founder of Pet Refuge, which provides temporary shelter for pets of those escaping family violence. Photo / Kathryn Nobbs

Before Pet Refuge opened, a Women’s Refuge survey found 53 per cent of women chose to stay in violent homes because there was nowhere for their pets to go while they secured their own safety. Almost a quarter said their partner had killed an animal in the past.

She would’ve stayed in an unsafe situation if a friend had not told her Pet Refuge could be an option for her bird while she went to Women’s Refuge, the woman said.

To protect her safety, the Herald agreed not to name the woman.

Her bird was immediately collected, given a vet check and then cared for by Pet Refuge staff as if she was their own.

“When you contact them, you don’t have to tell your story. It’s just, ‘let’s do this as fast as we can so you can be safe’.”

Weekly emails and photos of her pet also helped put her mind at ease as she re-built her life, the woman said.

“They were amazing. She spent heaps of time out of her cage, being in the office and things like that. So that was awesome.

“I missed her but knowing she was safe and so well cared for got me through.”

Six months later, when the woman was safely in a new home of her own, Pet Refuge staff brought the bird she’d raised since a hatchling home.

“I burst into tears. It was just, ‘my baby’s home and we’re ok’. She was happy and cuddly and wanted to get out and have scratches.”

The only change was in the bird’s musical tastes - the woman usually kept the radio on for her, but after “she had a bit of a tanty” a call was made to Pet Refuge to find out her pet’s new favourites - YouTube clips of birdsong and whistling.

“So, she’s come back trying to sing songs, and now she wolf whistles.”

Pet Refuge has been full for a year and desperately needs more funds, it's founder says. File photo / Supplied

It wasn’t easy to talk about what they’d both been through, but it was worth it if it helped Pet Refuge support others in need, she said.

“If you’re looking for an amazing charity to support, I’d back them 100 per cent. From the bottom of my heart, I don’t know how to thank them enough. It’d be amazing if people can help in any way whatsoever.”

How to help

Pet Refuge shelters pets from all around New Zealand while their owners escape abuse, providing a warm, safe bed, food, vet healthcare, transport, and exercise and rehabilitation if needed - some pets arrive suffering trauma.

To support the Refuge’s Monthly Giving Appeal go to www.petrefuge.org.nz or call 09 975 0850 to donate what you can afford, or join the monthly giving programme - $25 a month gives a pet a safe bed.