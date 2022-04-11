Kane Nathan McNeill was arrested for growing and selling cannabis and supplying gear through a pet and garden centre. Photo / David Clarkson

Kane Nathan McNeill was arrested for growing and selling cannabis and supplying gear through a pet and garden centre. Photo / David Clarkson

Kane Nathan McNeill is now passing on useful horticultural skills, rather than providing cannabis growing gear and advice through a Christchurch pet shop and garden centre.

His efforts at rehabilitation have kept the 31-year-old out of jail after the police raided Pet and Garden Supplies in Fitzgerald Ave in 2020 and arrested him.

Christchurch District Court Judge Michael Crosbie released him on seven months' home detention with six months of special conditions to follow, at his sentencing today.

McNeill had admitted charges of supplying cannabis growing gear, and selling and growing cannabis, but defence counsel Kerry Cook said McNeill was now "a changed man". McNeill and his partner are now expecting a child.

He has been clear of his drug and gambling problems for 16 months. Recent drug tests show no drugs in his system, and Judge Crosbie noted he had now been "using his horticultural skills in a legitimate way to assist others".

His cannabis involvement came to an end with police raids in May 2020, after he had been under surveillance. Police had seen him at a big commercial cannabis growing operation run by others in rented Ferry Rd commercial premises. He had supplied the growers with gear from the pet and garden shop.

He had also provided a friend with seedlings and growing supplies for another cannabis cultivation in Barrington.

Police found cannabis growing in tents and inside the house at his own property. The tents had fans, LED lights, timing devices and hydroponic equipment. They also found phone and text messages showing him selling cannabis to associates.

Cook told the court about McNeill's rehabilitation efforts. "He is not just a man who has said these things. He has actually made these changes."

Prosecutor Courtney Martyn said the Crown accepted that McNeill had done everything he possibly could to rehabilitate himself and supported a non-custodial sentence. "That would be in the community's best interests," she said.

Judge Crosbie said he accepted home detention could be imposed, but he told McNeill that dealing also needed deterrence. He said: "When you cultivate and supply you lose control the moment it leaves your hands. It can end up in the hands of the young and impressionable, or addicts."

But he noted that McNeill had cultivated and dealt in cannabis mainly to provide for his own addiction. McNeill had said he had offended while in the grip of "a horrible drug and gambling addiction which had blinded him to his idiotic actions".