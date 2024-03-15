Former Chiefs prop Josh Bartlett will line up for the Western Force this weekend, the team he made his Super Rugby Pacific debut against. Photo / Getty Images

Former Chiefs prop Josh Bartlett will line up for the Western Force this weekend, the team he made his Super Rugby Pacific debut against. Photo / Getty Images

Two years ago, Josh Bartlett made his Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Gallagher Chiefs in a 54-21 demolition of the Western Force - on Saturday (NZT) he will take his place on the Perth-based side’s bench.

The 21-year-old loosehead prop has been included in the 23-member team list for the clash with Moana Pasifika as part of a double-header at HBF Park, Perth.

The earlier Super W (women’s) game will see the Force take on the Melbourne Rebels.

Former Chiefs Manawa forwards Harono Te Iringa and Pia Tapsell will represent the home team alongside Waikato Farah Palmer Cup halfback Sam Wood.

After leaving Tauranga Boys’ College, Bartlett was a 2022 New Zealand Under-20 representative twice.

He spent time with the University of Waikato Rugby Club and appeared 14 times for the Bay of Plenty Steamers between 2021 and 2023.

His 2022 cameo against his new franchise is his sole Super Rugby appearance to date.

Bartlett joins two other former Chiefs in the Western Force 23, Ryan Coxon and Chase Tiatia.

Former Chiefs prop Atu Moli is also in the Force squad but hasn’t been named for this weekend’s clash.

Alongside the young prop on the reserves bench is experienced former Canterbury captain and 73-cap former Hurricanes flanker Reed Prinsep.

Prinsep has been called into the squad on an injury cover contract.

Bartlett and Prinsep both played in last weekend’s 31-31 Force A draw with the Brumbies Runners.

Blindside flanker Tim Anstee has also added to the XV with Michael Wells unavailable due to a knee injury, while Wallabies halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa will start for the first time this season.

The Western Force v Moana Pasifika match will kick off at 12am on Saturday (NZT).

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



