A person has become trapped in a hole on a construction site at the Te Marua water treatment plant in Upper Hutt. Photo / Wellington Water

A person has been rescued after becoming trapped in a bore hole at the Te Marua water treatment plant in Upper Hutt.

The worker, from a construction site at the plant, has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said they were called to the treatment plant about 9.30am and the person was freed by about 10.15am.

A Fenz shift manager earlier said they were at the Te Marua plant this morning, liaising with staff and “working on a plan”.

The Te Marua water treatment plant is described as a critical infrastructure asset to the Wellington region.

It provides up to 80 million litres of drinking water a day, nearly half the region’s drinking water demand.

The plant is being upgraded to increase the amount of water it provides and to improve the plant’s ability to remove algae, sediment and odour from the water.

The upgrade started in February, with major component upgrades beginning in April. This included piling for a pad that will eventually hold a new carbon dioxide storage tank.

Wellington Water spokeswoman Sophie Holland said the trapped person was a worker on a construction site.

She could not confirm whether there had been any issue with trench collapses, but said they would investigate the site.

Worksafe has also been contacted for comment.

