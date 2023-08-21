Person trapped after truck-car smash in Waikato

Firefighters used rescue tools to cut the trapped person from their vehicle. File photo / NZME

A person was cut out of their vehicle this morning after a car and a truck collided near Morrinsville in the Waikato.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called around 1.50am to the serious crash in Eureka on State Highway 26.

One person was trapped in their vehicle, a spokesperson said, and rescue tools were used to get them out.

The spokesperson could not confirm details of any injuries.

Part of SH26 between Morrinsville and Hamilton is closed due to the “serious crash”, the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website says.

“Delay your journey or allow extra time for a detour.”

More to come.