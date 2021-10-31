Person trapped after serious crash between milk tanker and car

Emergency services attended a crash in Mata this evening. Photo / NZME

One person was trapped following a serious crash in Northland involving a milk tanker and a car.

The crash was reported to police shortly before 7pm on Flyger Rd and SH1, Mata, near Whangarei.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the crash involved a milk tanker and a car.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman confirmed crews from Ruakaka and Whangarei attended.

One person was "heavily trapped" in the car but has since been removed.

The road is open in both directions however, caution is required. Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.