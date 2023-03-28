Voyager 2022 media awards


Person trapped after house falls off piles in Carterton

By
Fire and Emergency are on the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire and Emergency crews are working to free a person stuck underneath a fallen house in Carterton.

Three trucks are at the property on Chester Rd where the relocatable home has fallen from its piles, trapping one person underneath it.

FENZ shift manager Alison Munn told the Herald the person is not pinned under the house, but crews are working to cut a hole in the property to free them.

Munn said there are no reports of injuries.

They were called to the house at 9.40am.

A police spokesperson said they are at the scene of what they say is a workplace incident, and one person is being assessed by an ambulance.

‘WorkSafe will be notified. Enquires are ongoing.”


