Winston Peters makes his state of the nation speech today, Ukrainian missile attack is said to be an attempt to disrupt the Russian election and India's election is expected to be the world's largest in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

A person has been left critically injured after falling from their bicycle at a South Auckland park.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to reports a person had fallen off their bike at Ambury Regional Park in Māngere Bridge this evening.

One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and an operations manager attended the scene.

”One person was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition,” a spokesperson said.