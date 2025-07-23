Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Person taken to hospital after ‘disorder event’ in Auckland suburb of Beach Haven

RNZ
Quick Read

One person was hospitalised after a youth disorder incident in Beach Haven, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

One person was hospitalised after a youth disorder incident in Beach Haven, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

By RNZ

A person has been taken to North Shore Hospital after an incident involving a group of young people in the Auckland suburb of Beach Haven.

Emergency services were notified of the event on Rangatira Rd and Sunnyhaven Ave at 4.20pm. Police said it involved

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save