One person was hospitalised after a youth disorder incident in Beach Haven, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Person taken to hospital after ‘disorder event’ in Auckland suburb of Beach Haven

By RNZ

A person has been taken to North Shore Hospital after an incident involving a group of young people in the Auckland suburb of Beach Haven.

Emergency services were notified of the event on Rangatira Rd and Sunnyhaven Ave at 4.20pm. Police said it involved a “group of youths”.

A person was taken to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition.

St John said that an ambulance, a rapid response unit and an operations manager attended.