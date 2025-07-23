Person taken to hospital after ‘disorder event’ in Auckland suburb of Beach Haven
RNZ
One person was hospitalised after a youth disorder incident in Beach Haven, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham
By RNZ
A person has been taken to North Shore Hospital after an incident involving a group of young people in the Auckland suburb of Beach Haven.
Emergency services were notified of the event on Rangatira Rd and Sunnyhaven Ave at 4.20pm. Police said it involved
a “group of youths”.
A person was taken to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition.
St John said that an ambulance, a rapid response unit and an operations manager attended.