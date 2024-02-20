A person has been taken to hospital after a boat fire at a Tauranga workshop.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a Cross Rd property about 12.20pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Michael Anderson said the fire had been on a boat at a workshop.

It had already been extinguished when firefighters arrived.

Fire and Emergency sent two trucks to the scene.

Firefighters “made the boat safe” and helped ambulance staff before leaving.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance, one operations manager and a rapid response vehicle to the scene and took one patient to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.

Cross Rd is on Sulphur Point near the Port of Tauranga.



