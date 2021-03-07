Person suffers gunshot injury in Clover Park, South Auckland

Police at the scene in Clover Park. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has sustained a "minor gunshot injury" after an incident in an Auckland suburb, police say.

The person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance.

The incident occurred on Treviso Place in Clover Park about 1.10pm.

A photographer at the scene said a BMW was removed by a tow truck shortly before 2.40pm, with damage to the rear driver's side.

Police had placed stickers over the doors with the words "serious crime examination".

Detectives could be seen canvassing the area looking for evidence.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.