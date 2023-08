One person has been left seriously injured after a crash between a motorbike and a car in Lower Hutt. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has been seriously injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Lower Hutt.

Police are on the scene of the crash in Maungaraki, Lower Hutt at the intersection of Acacia Avenue and Dowse Drive.

The crash was reported at 2.50pm.

One person is being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road is closed and detours are in place; drivers are recommended to seek an alternate route.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.