The accident is believed to be a fall from 4m-high scaffolding. Photo / NZME

The accident is believed to be a fall from 4m-high scaffolding. Photo / NZME

One person is in a serious condition following an accident at an address in Māori Hill, Dunedin, this morning.

The accident is believed to be a fall from 4m-high scaffolding.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance responded to the incident at 9.31am today.

The person was transported to Dunedin Hospital.