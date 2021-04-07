Person seriously injured in crash between car and motorcycle in Christchurch

Christchurch motorists awoke to a thick layer of fog in the garden city. Photo / Hamish Clark

A person has been seriously injured in a crash between a car and motorcycle in Christchurch this morning.

Police were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Brougham St and Ensors Rd just after 5.45am.

A St John spokesman said a person suffered serious injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.

Meanwhile, Christchurch motorists awoke to a thick layer of fog in the garden city.

This typically happens when air over a relatively warm sea moves over cold land during the night.

A weather change is on the way. A trough of low pressure over the Tasman sea moves southeastwards across Aotearoa New Zealand this weekend. Warm, humid air will be pulled south, making for some uncomfortable nights. Here are today's dawn temperatures and the weekend minima. ^AB pic.twitter.com/eoeN1nV8Bt — MetService (@MetService) April 7, 2021

Temperatures got to a cool 8C last night.