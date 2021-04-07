Person seriously injured in crash between car and motorcycle in Christchurch

A person has been seriously injured in a crash between a car and motorcycle in Christchurch this morning.
Police were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Brougham St and Ensors Rd just after 5.45am.
A St John spokesman said a person suffered serious injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.
Meanwhile, Christchurch motorists awoke to a thick layer of fog in the garden city.
This typically happens when air over a relatively warm sea moves over cold land during the night.
Temperatures got to a cool 8C last night.