New ZealandUpdated

Person seriously injured in crash between car and motorcycle in Christchurch

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

A person has been seriously injured in a crash between a car and motorcycle in Christchurch this morning.

Police were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Brougham St and Ensors Rd just after 5.45am.

A St John spokesman said a person suffered serious injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.

Meanwhile, Christchurch motorists awoke to a thick layer of fog in the garden city.

This typically happens when air over a relatively warm sea moves over cold land during the night.

Temperatures got to a cool 8C last night.

Christchurch motorists awoke to a thick layer of fog in the garden city. Photo / Hamish Clark
