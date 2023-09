No 2 Line has been blocked off near Durie Hill School after a two-vehicle crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person is in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorbike on No 2 Line in Whanganui.

Police responded to the crash near Okoia Rd about 8.50am on Friday.

Another person is in a moderate condition.

The road is blocked near Durie Hill School and diversions are in place. Police advised motorists to expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.