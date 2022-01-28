It's unclear how many people have been injured in the crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services have responded to a serious crash on State Highway 24, south of Matamata early this morning.

Police received reports of a single-vehicle crash at about 6.30am.

A police spokesperson said it appears the vehicle left the road and went into a ditch.

"It is unclear at this point the number of injured persons, although the driver has sustained serious injuries," the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency, St John Ambulance and Police are at the scene, and the serious crash unit has been notified.

The highway is blocked and is expected to be closed for at least several hours.

Cordons are in place at the intersection of SH24 and Te Poi Rd, and SH24 and Stopford Rd.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.