Person seriously injured, flown to hospital after Taumarunui house fire

A Fire and Emergency NZ crew battled a well-involved house blaze in Taumarunui today. Photo / 123rf

One person has been seriously injured in a house fire in the central North Island town of Taumarunui this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the residence on Taupo Rd around 3pm.

The house was "well involved" on arrival and three appliances were in attendance, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

He believed there had been extensive damage to the home.

A patient with burns was taken to Waikato Hospital by helicopter.

A St John ambulance also responded.