Person seriously injured at Woolston, Christchurch workplace

A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, after a workplace accident in Woolston, Christchurch.

St John Ambulance staff said they responded to an incident on Maunsell St around 12.30pm. Fire and Emergency also responded.

“One person has been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition,” a statement from the ambulance service said.

Fire and Emergency said four fire trucks were in attendance at the premises almost two hours after they first received a call regarding the incident, around 12.18pm.

A hazmat vehicle also responded to the incident.

Police confirmed the address was a commercial premises but were not required to attend the incident.

MORE TO COME.