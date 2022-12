The person was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Photo / George Heard

Police have confirmed a person was seriously injured during a water incident at New Brighton Beach, Christchurch.

Emergency services responded shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday evening, when police received reports of a person in trouble in the water.

The person was recovered from the water and taken to hospital in a “serious condition”.