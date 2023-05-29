Person seriously injured, airlifted to hospital after driving into a river

The Government is set to invest millions in fog cannons, civil defense responses to a flooded Waihī beach and tourists find a bizarre Madeline McCan 'shrine' in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A South Island commuter has been helicoptered to a nearby hospital after driving their car into a river, emergency services have confirmed.

The sole occupant of the car sustained moderate to serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Fire crews were called out to the scene of the incident after receiving reports of a car in Rees River.

It was understood the incident had occurred at a bridge passing over the river near the small town of Glenorchy, it was also believed the occupant was trapped in their vehicle.

Shift manager Alex Norris said two fire units attended the job - one from Glenorchy and another from Queenstown carrying specialist cutting gear.

Fire crews were called out to the scene of the incident after receiving reports of a car in Rees River at Glenorchy. Photo / Google Maps

However, the Queenstown crew were turned back when it was discovered the occupant was free from the vehicle and not in need of immediate rescue.

Police were also in attendance and confirmed the car’s occupant had been taken to Queenstown Lakes Hospital via helicopter.

“[There’s] no indication to suggest the road is particularly blocked,” a spokesperson said.

Rees Bridge is 10km out from the town centre of Glenorchy. A local living near the bridge told the Herald it’s a passage commonly used by commuters.

“We have incidents [at the bridge] but nothing major,” the local said.

Glenorchy is a predominantly farming community, with a small village and surrounding homes in the rural sections of the district.