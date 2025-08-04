Police say the crash happened on Kāwhia Rd, Hauturu, about 5pm. Photo / NZME

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Person seriously injured after vehicle crashes 100m down bank in Waikato

Police say the crash happened on Kāwhia Rd, Hauturu, about 5pm. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

One person is seriously injured in the Waikato town of Hauturu after a vehicle crashed and ended 100m down a bank.

Drivers are told to delay travel to Kāwhia as State Highway 31 is down to one lane.

Police say the accident on Kāwhia Rd, between Te Rauamoa Rd and Harbour Rd, was reported about 5pm.

Delays are expected for a couple of hours.