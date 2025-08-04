Advertisement
Person seriously injured after vehicle crashes 100m down bank in Waikato

RNZ
Police say the crash happened on Kāwhia Rd, Hauturu, about 5pm. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

One person is seriously injured in the Waikato town of Hauturu after a vehicle crashed and ended 100m down a bank.

Drivers are told to delay travel to Kāwhia as State Highway 31 is down to one lane.

